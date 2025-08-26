Left Menu

Maratha Quota Tensions Rise as Activist Plans Mumbai March

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange is pressing the Maharashtra government for a 10% quota under the OBC category. Despite pleas from officials to delay his protest due to Ganesh Chaturthi, he plans a march to Mumbai and hunger strike if demands are unmet. Historical records are key to the demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:02 IST
Maratha Quota Tensions Rise as Activist Plans Mumbai March
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange is intensifying pressure on the Maharashtra government to secure a 10 percent reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Despite appeals from government officials to delay his planned protest, Jarange remains steadfast, citing the historic Ganesh Chaturthi as his rallying date for the march to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Rajendra Sable Patil, the officer on special duty to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, met with Jarange in Jalna. Patil urged Jarange to reconsider the timing of the protest, as it coincides with the religious festivities of Ganeshotsav. Jarange, however, insists that the government must act by Tuesday to avoid the march scheduled for August 27, followed by a hunger strike starting August 29 at Azad Maidan.

Jarange emphasizes the Marathas' historical Kunbi connections, supported by findings of 58 lakh records validated by the Justice Shinde committee. He demands swift government action, contending that the community has been patient for too long and is prepared to mobilize en masse to Mumbai should promises remain unfulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district: Police.

Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in...

 India
2
Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership

Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership

 Lithuania
3
Parliamentary Review of India's Strategic Tri-Command in Andaman

Parliamentary Review of India's Strategic Tri-Command in Andaman

 India
4
Inga Ruginiene Poised to Lead Lithuania: A Political Transition

Inga Ruginiene Poised to Lead Lithuania: A Political Transition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025