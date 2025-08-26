Maratha Quota Tensions Rise as Activist Plans Mumbai March

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange is intensifying pressure on the Maharashtra government to secure a 10 percent reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Despite appeals from government officials to delay his planned protest, Jarange remains steadfast, citing the historic Ganesh Chaturthi as his rallying date for the march to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Rajendra Sable Patil, the officer on special duty to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, met with Jarange in Jalna. Patil urged Jarange to reconsider the timing of the protest, as it coincides with the religious festivities of Ganeshotsav. Jarange, however, insists that the government must act by Tuesday to avoid the march scheduled for August 27, followed by a hunger strike starting August 29 at Azad Maidan.

Jarange emphasizes the Marathas' historical Kunbi connections, supported by findings of 58 lakh records validated by the Justice Shinde committee. He demands swift government action, contending that the community has been patient for too long and is prepared to mobilize en masse to Mumbai should promises remain unfulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)