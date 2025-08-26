India Expects Strong SCO Stand Against Terrorism Ahead of Modi's China Visit
India anticipates a decisive condemnation of terrorism at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties. Discussions will focus on terrorism and regional security challenges.
India has expressed expectations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to issue a strong condemnation of cross-border terrorism during its annual summit in Tianjin, China, next week. The announcement was made prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to China.
Starting from August 29 until September 1, Modi will embark on a four-day visit to Japan and China. The first leg of the journey will involve the annual India-Japan summit in Tokyo with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, followed by the SCO summit in Tianjin.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal emphasized New Delhi's collaboration with other SCO nations to ensure a strong anti-terrorism stance in the summit declaration, reflecting the organization's founding goals against terrorism, separatism, and extremism.
