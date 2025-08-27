Mystery Donations: Unseen Political Players in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has spotlighted a media report alleging that mysterious political entities in Gujarat have amassed donations totaling Rs 4,300 crore over the last five years. His remarks prompt a call for accountability from the Election Commission, whose response remains pending.

The report claims that these anonymous parties, virtually unheard of, have contested sparsely in three major elections, securing minimal votes while displaying significant financial discrepancies between reported expenses and actual spending, with audit records showing Rs 3,500 crore spent.

Gandhi's inquiry, posed via a post on social media platform X, questions the origin and purpose of these funds, urging the Election Commission for a thorough investigation or at least to demand affidavits. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has asked Gandhi to either provide proof of these allegations or offer a public apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)