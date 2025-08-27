Diplomatic Approach: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Calls for Peaceful Resolution to Maratha Quota Protest
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde calls for dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to avoid disruption to Ganesh devotees. Jarange plans a new hunger strike for reservations in the OBC quota. Industries Minister Uday Samant emphasizes ongoing government efforts to address Maratha demands.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to pursue dialogue to prevent inconvenience to Ganesh devotees as he prepares for another hunger strike.
Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, emphasized the state's history of peaceful protests and highlighted the importance of discussions in resolving disputes.
Despite accusations that he is being silenced on the Maratha reservation issue, Shinde and Industries Minister Uday Samant assured that the government is committed to addressing community concerns.
