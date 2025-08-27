Left Menu

Diplomatic Approach: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Calls for Peaceful Resolution to Maratha Quota Protest

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde calls for dialogue with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to avoid disruption to Ganesh devotees. Jarange plans a new hunger strike for reservations in the OBC quota. Industries Minister Uday Samant emphasizes ongoing government efforts to address Maratha demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:06 IST
Diplomatic Approach: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Calls for Peaceful Resolution to Maratha Quota Protest
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to pursue dialogue to prevent inconvenience to Ganesh devotees as he prepares for another hunger strike.

Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, emphasized the state's history of peaceful protests and highlighted the importance of discussions in resolving disputes.

Despite accusations that he is being silenced on the Maratha reservation issue, Shinde and Industries Minister Uday Samant assured that the government is committed to addressing community concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
2
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India
3
Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.

Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic scho...

 Global
4
EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025