Kejriwal Calls For 100% Tariff On US Goods Amid Cotton Import Duty Controversy

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal urges India to impose 100% tariffs on US goods after the US set a 50% tariff on Indian goods. Kejriwal criticizes PM Modi for conceding to US President Trump, condemns the lifting of an 11% duty on US cotton, and calls for its immediate reinstatement to protect Indian farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:17 IST
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery response to recent US-India trade developments, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has demanded that India introduce a 100% tariff on American goods. Kejriwal's call to action comes after the United States imposed a 50% tariff on Indian products, a move he perceives as a significant act of economic aggression.

Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving in to pressures from US President Donald Trump, alleging that Modi's administration had made quiet concessions that could undermine Indian interests. A focal point of Kejriwal's criticism is the Indian government's decision to lift an 11% import duty on American cotton, which he argues harms domestic farmers by making US cotton significantly cheaper in the Indian market.

The removal of this import duty, effective from August 19 to September 30, 2025, is intended to boost the domestic textile industry by ensuring cotton availability. However, Kejriwal insists it jeopardizes the livelihoods of local cotton farmers, and he calls for immediate reinstatement of duties to safeguard their interests against international economic pressures.

