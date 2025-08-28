Left Menu

France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

French finance minister Eric Lombard expressed assurance that there is no imminent financial crisis as France gears up for a confidence vote. Lombard emphasized the country's ability to finance its economy effectively and confirmed that France is on track to meet its public deficit target by 2025.

Updated: 28-08-2025 14:30 IST
France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote
Eric Lombard
  Country:
  France

In a statement on Thursday, French finance minister Eric Lombard asserted that there is no looming financial crisis on the horizon. As the nation braces for an upcoming confidence vote in the government, Lombard expressed confidence in France's economic stability and its ability to secure necessary financing.

Speaking to members of MEDEF, France's influential business lobby group, Lombard underlined the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility. He affirmed that France is on course to meet its public deficit target by 2025, a key indicator of the nation's economic health and governance.

With tensions rising ahead of the confidence vote, Lombard's comments aimed to reassure both the public and investors of the government's robust economic management and fiscal planning strategies that are crucial for sustained growth.

