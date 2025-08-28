Left Menu

RSS and BJP: Independent Affairs Confirmed by Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarifies that the RSS does not determine decisions for the BJP, asserting that the party makes its own choices. He emphasized collaborative expertise between both organizations and denied RSS involvement in selecting BJP leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:20 IST
RSS and BJP: Independent Affairs Confirmed by Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat dispelled the notion that the RSS dictates decisions for the BJP. While suggestions may be offered, Bhagwat emphasized that the BJP is self-sufficient in making its own decisions.

Speaking at a lecture series finale at Vigyan Bhawan, Bhagwat firmly denied any RSS involvement in choosing the BJP's leadership, highlighting no discord between the RSS and the BJP's central and state governance.

Asserting the separate expertise of the RSS in managing shakhas, Bhagwat underscored the BJP's competence in political matters, affirming mutual respect for each organization's distinct expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

 Global
2
NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions

NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions

 Belgium
3
Europe Triggers 'Snapback' Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

Europe Triggers 'Snapback' Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Delhi Hospitals Challenge Insurers Over Alleged Cartel Practices

Delhi Hospitals Challenge Insurers Over Alleged Cartel Practices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025