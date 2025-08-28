RSS and BJP: Independent Affairs Confirmed by Mohan Bhagwat

On Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat dispelled the notion that the RSS dictates decisions for the BJP. While suggestions may be offered, Bhagwat emphasized that the BJP is self-sufficient in making its own decisions.

Speaking at a lecture series finale at Vigyan Bhawan, Bhagwat firmly denied any RSS involvement in choosing the BJP's leadership, highlighting no discord between the RSS and the BJP's central and state governance.

Asserting the separate expertise of the RSS in managing shakhas, Bhagwat underscored the BJP's competence in political matters, affirming mutual respect for each organization's distinct expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)