Bengal Assembly's Three-Day Showdown: Political Dramas Unfold

The West Bengal Assembly is preparing for a special three-day session starting September 1, poised to address the contentious issue of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to introduce a censure motion aimed at bringing this matter into sharp political focus ahead of the 2026 elections.

This session will run on September 1, 2, and 4, with a break on September 3 for Karam Puja. Speaker Biman Banerjee confirmed to PTI that the TMC will potentially move a motion to highlight what it sees as systematic harassment of Bengalis outside the state. Accusations that Bengali migrants are mislabeled as 'Bangladeshis' and subjected to various forms of abuse have been central to TMC's concerns.

The session promises fierce debate, with the TMC poised to challenge the Election Commission's handling of the electoral roll revision in Bihar, which they allege unfairly targets voters. Amid heightened political stakes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been vocal against linguistic discrimination, introducing financial aid for affected workers. This assembly session, though brief, is positioned as a significant political event with implications beyond the immediate legislative agenda.

