Political Tensions Flare as Allegations of Abuse Surface During Bihar Yatra

The BJP has raised serious allegations against the Congress-led INDIA bloc, claiming that abuses were directed at the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

A state BJP delegation filed a police complaint in Darbhanga following the viral circulation of a controversial video clip that purportedly captured the incident. The BJP condemned the behavior, attributing it to the crowd's association with the RJD.

With calls for public accountability, the controversy is expected to influence the assembly election outcome, as BJP leaders urge legal action and demand apologies from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)