Thailand's Political Crossroads: Shinawatra's Ouster Sparks Uncertainty

Thailand faces political and economic uncertainty after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's dismissal due to ethical violations. Interim leadership will be held by Deputy Premier Phumtham Wechayachai as parliament undertakes the task of selecting a new PM. Multiple candidates and shifting alliances complicate the journey ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:20 IST
Paetongtarn Shinawatra

The Constitutional Court's decision to remove Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethical violations has plunged an already struggling economy into further uncertainty. Deputy Premier Phumtham Wechayachai, alongside the current cabinet, will operate in a caretaker capacity until a new leader emerges from parliamentary wrangling.

The stakes are significantly high for the ruling coalition, with a precarious majority of only seven seats. This slim margin leaves the door open for political maneuvering, with former premier Thaksin Shinawatra potentially playing a pivotal role despite his daughter's dismissal. The conservative establishment may yet determine who takes Thailand's helm next.

Five candidates are vying for the premiership, including Pheu Thai's Chaikasem Nitisiri and Bhumjaithai Party's Anutin Charnvirakul. However, regardless of who ultimately assumes power, the journey is fraught with potential political turbulence and economic stagnation as the nation grapples with its leadership vacuum.

