Arunachal's Vanguard: Honoring the Guardians of the North-East

In a ceremony highlighting dedication and service, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik extolled the efforts of the armed forces and Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS). Their steadfast commitment has propelled the state forward into an era of remarkable progress.

The governor paid tribute to the invaluable role played by the people of Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 war, embodying courage and commitment, thus solidifying their reputation as national stalwarts. He also emphasized the importance of unity in diversity, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Parnaik encouraged the armed forces to engage actively in the Centre's vibrant villages programme, designed to empower border communities and ensure security. He conferred Governor's Citations to several Army units and NIMAS, recognizing their professionalism and remarkable contribution to state development and national defense.