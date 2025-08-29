Irony Unveiled: Siddaramaiah's Journey from 'Vote Chori' Accuser to Congress Ally

The political temperature rose on Friday as the BJP took aim at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's involvement in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar. The campaign, driven by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, aims to spotlight election irregularities.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, criticized Siddaramaiah, recalling the 1991 Koppal Lok Sabha elections where Siddaramaiah, then a Janata Dal candidate, accused Congress of 'vote chori' after his defeat to Congress's Basavaraj Patil Anwari.

Malviya's remarks underscore a perceived irony: Siddaramaiah now rallies alongside a party he previously blamed for electoral fraud. The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' which started on August 17 in Bihar's Sasaram district, is raising questions about the integrity of the democratic process ahead of Bihar's impending assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)