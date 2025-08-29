Left Menu

Honoring Ashli Babbitt: A Controversial Military Funeral

Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran and supporter of President Trump, was killed during the January 6 Capitol attack. The Air Force is offering military funeral honors to her family, amid ongoing debates over the incident and Trump's role in it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:22 IST
The U.S. Air Force announced it will provide military funeral honors for Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran who was shot during the January 6 Capitol riot. Babbitt, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, was killed by a police officer as she attempted to enter a restricted area near the House of Representatives.

The decision, made after reviewing the details of Babbitt's death, marks another gesture of support for those involved in the Capitol insurrection. Trump's administration has continually depicted Babbitt as a martyr, with the former president making baseless claims of widespread voter fraud following his 2020 electoral defeat.

An investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police concluded the officer who shot Babbitt was justified and cleared him of any wrongdoing. Although more than 1,500 individuals faced criminal charges due to their participation in the attack, many were pardoned or released by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

