Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasizes that the war in Ukraine will only cease when Russia is unable to sustain it economically and militarily. Recent attempts at diplomacy have failed, leading to increased aggression by Russia. Merz calls for stronger economic sanctions against Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asserted on Saturday that the cessation of the war in Ukraine hinges on Russia's inability to sustain it economically and militarily. His comments come in wake of failed diplomatic efforts in recent weeks, with Moscow intensifying its aggressive stance.

Speaking at a conservative event in North Rhine-Westphalia, Merz highlighted the necessity of ensuring that Russia is compelled to discontinue its military actions. He underscored that economic and military incapacity would be decisive in halting the conflict.

The situation remains tense as Russia's military, under General Valery Gerasimov, continues its relentless offensive along the Ukrainian front line. Despite international efforts for a diplomatic resolution, the conflict persists, prompting calls for stricter economic sanctions against Russia from European allies and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

