In a strategic offensive known as Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force successfully targeted Pakistani military sites with fewer than 50 precision strikes. The operation, led by Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, played a crucial role in establishing complete dominance and bringing a swift end to the four-day conflict.

According to Air Marshal Tiwari, the preemptive strikes carried out by the IAF were a direct response to an attack by Pakistan on the night of May 9-10. Emphasizing the significance of the operation, Tiwari noted that precise targeting of military objectives was achieved without causing collateral damage, demonstrating the meticulous planning and execution by the IAF.

The strikes, aimed at disrupting terrorist infrastructure, also served as a powerful deterrent, underscoring India's resolve against threats. The operation concluded with Pakistan seeking an end to hostilities by May 10, marking a strategic victory for India that showcased its advanced military capabilities and strategic foresight.

