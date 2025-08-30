Israeli Airstrike Kills Houthi Premier: Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

An Israeli airstrike has killed Ahmed al-Rahawi, the prime minister of Yemen's Houthi rebel-controlled government, marking a significant escalation in the Israeli-US campaign against the Iranian-backed group. The attack in Sanaa, announced by the Houthis on Saturday, targeted a leadership meeting.

Al-Rahawi, along with several other ministers, died in the Thursday strike, which took place while the group was holding a workshop to review its year-long activities. The precision strike follows recent Houthi missile launches towards Israel, part of the volatile conflict seen as a response to the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike on what it described as a 'Houthi terrorist regime military target' but did not comment on the premier's death. Notably, this killing reflects a strategic pivot to targeting key Houthi figures, a move that analysts warn could destabilize the rebel group's command structure.