Israeli Airstrike Kills Houthi Premier: Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

An Israeli airstrike killed Ahmed al-Rahawi, the Houthi prime minister, in Sanaa, Yemen. This is the most high-profile casualty in the Israeli-US campaign against the Iranian-backed Houthis. The strike occurred during a Houthi leadership meeting, marking a significant shift from targeting infrastructure to leadership figures like al-Rahawi.

Updated: 30-08-2025 22:34 IST
  • Egypt

An Israeli airstrike has killed Ahmed al-Rahawi, the prime minister of Yemen's Houthi rebel-controlled government, marking a significant escalation in the Israeli-US campaign against the Iranian-backed group. The attack in Sanaa, announced by the Houthis on Saturday, targeted a leadership meeting.

Al-Rahawi, along with several other ministers, died in the Thursday strike, which took place while the group was holding a workshop to review its year-long activities. The precision strike follows recent Houthi missile launches towards Israel, part of the volatile conflict seen as a response to the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike on what it described as a 'Houthi terrorist regime military target' but did not comment on the premier's death. Notably, this killing reflects a strategic pivot to targeting key Houthi figures, a move that analysts warn could destabilize the rebel group's command structure.

