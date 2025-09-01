Rocky Times for French Economy: A Closer Look

France faces uncertainties as European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde acknowledges the 'worrying' risk of government instability within the euro zone. According to Lagarde, while the French economic situation doesn't necessitate immediate IMF intervention, fiscal discipline in the country remains crucial.

Lagarde commented on recent political tensions sparked by French opposition parties challenging Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government over an unpopular budget plan. This political unrest has impacted France's stock and bond markets, highlighting the vulnerability of the euro zone's second-largest economy.

Despite these challenges, Lagarde emphasized the resilience of the French banking system, citing improvements since the 2008 financial crisis. She assures that French banks are well-capitalized and adequately supervised, diminishing concerns that they might be the root of current risks faced by the markets.

