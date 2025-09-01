Left Menu

Mass Maratha Movement Looms Over Mumbai

Activist Manoj Jarange threatens a mass movement with over 5 crore Marathas marching to Mumbai if Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis doesn't fulfill quota demands. Jarange's protest persists at Azad Maidan, causing traffic congestion. Three supporters have reportedly died since the protest began on August 29.

Manoj Jarange
  • India

In a significant development, activist Manoj Jarange has issued a stern warning that a massive mobilization of over five crore Marathas could descend upon Mumbai if the Maharashtra government fails to meet the community's quota demands.

With Jarange's agitation entering its fourth consecutive day at Azad Maidan, criticism has been levelled at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly stalling decisions related to the issue. Jarange argues that the state can easily resolve the matter by recognizing all Marathas in Marathwada as Kunbis through local administrative channels.

The ongoing protests have already paralyzed traffic in parts of south Mumbai, as demonstrators gather at key locations such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Authorities, including the police and public transportation services, have had to reroute and curtail services in response.

