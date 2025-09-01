Left Menu

Starmer's Push to End 'Migrant Hotels'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to accelerate ending the practice of housing asylum-seeking migrants in hotels. Responding to public concern, Starmer expressed a desire to eliminate 'migrant hotels' before the end of the current parliament, which is expected to last until 2029.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared intentions to fast-track the cessation of housing migrants in hotels, a practice facing public criticism.

In a BBC interview, Starmer addressed concerns over 'migrant hotels', stating, "We've committed to eliminating them by the current parliament's end, but I'm keen to expedite this."

The current parliamentary term extends until 2029, providing a timeline for these plans.

