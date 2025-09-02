Anticipation Builds for VVIP's Upcoming Visit to Manipur Amidst Tight Security

In the wake of upcoming high-profile visits, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel conducted a strategic meeting to ensure arrangements are in place for a VVIP visit. This was confirmed by state officials on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the state secretariat, emphasized the need for grand preparations. Security, according to blue book mandates, will be strictly enforced at venues in Imphal's Kangla and Churachandpur's Peace ground, officials noted.

During the visit, inaugural ceremonies for the new secretariat and other projects could potentially take place. Meanwhile, heightened security measures are emphasized, with a no-leave policy for personnel during the key dates of September 7th to 14th. The visit coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's itinerary, where he is expected to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway in Mizoram before visiting Manipur, his first since ethnic violence erupted in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)