Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for VVIP's Upcoming Visit to Manipur Amidst Tight Security

Manipur is gearing up for a high-profile visit by a VVIP, as detailed in a meeting led by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel. Security measures, in line with official protocols, will be enforced at key venues. The visit may coincide with the inauguration of significant projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:59 IST
Anticipation Builds for VVIP's Upcoming Visit to Manipur Amidst Tight Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of upcoming high-profile visits, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel conducted a strategic meeting to ensure arrangements are in place for a VVIP visit. This was confirmed by state officials on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the state secretariat, emphasized the need for grand preparations. Security, according to blue book mandates, will be strictly enforced at venues in Imphal's Kangla and Churachandpur's Peace ground, officials noted.

During the visit, inaugural ceremonies for the new secretariat and other projects could potentially take place. Meanwhile, heightened security measures are emphasized, with a no-leave policy for personnel during the key dates of September 7th to 14th. The visit coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's itinerary, where he is expected to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway in Mizoram before visiting Manipur, his first since ethnic violence erupted in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuances

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuance...

 Global
2
Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt accepts quota demand.

Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt acc...

 India
3
Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota protesters at Azad Maidan.

Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota pro...

 India
4
Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025