PM Modi Condemns Abusive Remarks Against His Mother at Bihar Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for hurling abuse at his deceased mother during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Modi expressed pain over the incident, highlighting the cultural respect for women in Bihar and urging the public to demand accountability from opposition parties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over insults directed at his deceased mother during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Addressing a gathering in Delhi, he emphasized the cultural respect for women in Bihar, where Chhath Puja is celebrated, and condemned the use of abusive language.
Modi accused the opposition of holding an anti-women mentality, referencing the lawlessness during the RJD era as evidence of past oppression. He asserted that the abuse was an affront not just to his mother but also to the women of Bihar, urging the state's citizens to hold RJD and Congress accountable.
With Bihar assembly elections on the horizon, Modi called for voters to demand answers from RJD and Congress leaders, emphasizing the state's historical reverence for motherhood and the need to reject tyranny and aggression from political adversaries.
