Political Turmoil in France: National Rally Pushes for Snap Elections

France's far-right National Rally has called for President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve parliament promptly and call snap elections. The call comes after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou unexpectedly announced a confidence vote scheduled for September 8, as he attempts to implement a controversial budget squeeze plan for 2026.

This announcement came as France's 30-year government bond yields climbed to their highest level in over 16 years. RN President Jordan Bardella stated meeting with Bayrou would not change their stance, as fiscal concerns mount and opposition parties gear up to topple the minority government.

During the discussions, Marine Le Pen emphasized the necessity for an immediate parliamentary dissolution to allow a fresh majority to focus on budget planning. With the opposition rallying against Bayrou, President Macron faces tough choices, including appointing a new prime minister or calling for snap elections, amid rising political uncertainty and a potentially more influential National Rally.