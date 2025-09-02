German Chancellor Advocates for Swiss-American Trade Reform

In a bid to address international trade tensions, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced hope that Switzerland will succeed in mitigating steep tariffs levied by the United States. Speaking at a joint press conference with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Berlin, Merz emphasized the importance of collaboration among European allies.

Merz acknowledged the challenge posed by the current tariff situation, noting that while the European Union has managed some relief, it remains an uncomfortable position for member states. The Chancellor underscored the union between the EU and Switzerland in navigating such complexities.

Expressing optimism, Merz highlighted convergent interests shared by the EU and Switzerland, affirming a cooperative effort to tackle the longstanding issues. He extended a welcome to Switzerland, integrating it into a collaborative framework aimed at resolving the challenges posed by international tariffs.

