Trump Denounces Health Rumors as Fake News
President Donald Trump labeled social media reports about his health as 'fake news,' emphasizing his active weekend. His remarks came after unsubstantiated net rumors claimed his death during Labor Day weekend, highlighting misinformation's influence on public perception.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump dismissed swirling online reports about his health as nothing more than 'fake news,' asserting that he was quite active over the weekend.
The president's comments were made in response to baseless rumors that emerged on the internet over Labor Day weekend, falsely claiming that he had died.
This incident underscores the persistent challenge of misinformation on social media platforms and its potential to mislead the public.
