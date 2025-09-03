Tax Row: Deputy Prime Minister's Admission Sparks Debate

Angela Rayner, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister, admitted to underpaying stamp duty on a newly purchased home. The revelation followed intense media scrutiny and has led to Rayner referring herself to the ethics adviser for investigation.

The tax shortfall arose from Rayner's classification of her Hove property, initially claimed as a primary residence, which was incorrect due to a family home held in trust for her son. Opposition leaders demand her resignation, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer backs Rayner, lauding her contributions.

The controversy has emerged as a significant challenge for Starmer's government, with an investigation into potential breaches of the ministerial code ongoing. The outcome will determine Rayner's future within the government.

