Tax Row: Deputy Prime Minister's Admission Sparks Debate

Angela Rayner, the UK's Deputy Prime Minister, admitted to underpaying stamp duty on a new home due to incorrect legal advice. She has referred herself to the ethics adviser for investigation, while receiving support from Prime Minister Keir Starmer amidst opposition calls for her resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Angela Rayner, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister, admitted to underpaying stamp duty on a newly purchased home. The revelation followed intense media scrutiny and has led to Rayner referring herself to the ethics adviser for investigation.

The tax shortfall arose from Rayner's classification of her Hove property, initially claimed as a primary residence, which was incorrect due to a family home held in trust for her son. Opposition leaders demand her resignation, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer backs Rayner, lauding her contributions.

The controversy has emerged as a significant challenge for Starmer's government, with an investigation into potential breaches of the ministerial code ongoing. The outcome will determine Rayner's future within the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

