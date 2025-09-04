Left Menu

Harvard Wins Major Legal Battle Over Federal Grants

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration unlawfully terminated $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard, marking a legal victory for the university. The ruling prevents the administration from cutting current and future funding, ensuring academic freedom and research funding remains intact despite governmental pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 04:12 IST
In a landmark ruling on Wednesday, a federal judge declared that the Trump administration's decision to terminate $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University was unlawful. This decision signifies a significant legal triumph for Harvard, as it aims to resolve ongoing conflicts with the White House, which has targeted the prestigious university over its alleged ideological stance.

The administration's actions to cancel grants were part of a broader campaign to compel U.S. universities to heed its demands. Harvard challenged the administration's moves, arguing they violated its free speech rights after it resisted federal pressure regarding hiring and teaching decisions.

Judge Allison Burroughs emphasized the importance of safeguarding academic freedom and ensuring that critical research funding is not subjected to arbitrary withdrawal. The White House, meanwhile, plans to appeal the ruling, arguing Harvard lacks the right to taxpayer dollars. Harvard has yet to respond to the verdict.

