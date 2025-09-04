Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra's Political Decline: A Fallen Populist Giant

Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's dominant political figure for over two decades, faces dwindling influence as his daughter is ousted and legal battles loom. Once a populist powerhouse, Thaksin's Pheu Thai party struggles to maintain its appeal amid shifting allegiances and policy failures, reflecting a significant political shift in Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:52 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin Shinawatra, once the unrivaled force in Thailand's political landscape, is witnessing his influence wane dramatically. The former premier's populist strategies, which catapulted him to power and earned him unwavering support, are now faltering in the face of recent political turmoil and policy setbacks.

In a dramatic turn, Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was removed from office, signaling the decline of the Shinawatra political dynasty. Analysts contend that Thaksin's close political allies have become rivals, exacerbating his struggles to sustain Pheu Thai's declining popularity.

The political landscape in Thailand is shifting, as the once-dominant Pheu Thai faces critical challenges, including legal battles against Thaksin and a diminishing voter base. This transformation underscores the volatility and evolving dynamics of Thailand's political arena.

