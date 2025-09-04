Left Menu

Court Overturns Rejection of Palaniswami's Election Challenge

The Madras High Court has set aside a City Civil Court's dismissal of a petition challenging Edappadi K Palaniswami's election as AIADMK's general secretary. The court found the plaintiff, Suryamoorthy, lacked locus due to his disconnection with AIADMK after joining another party.

Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has overturned a lower court's decision, allowing Edappadi K Palaniswami's petition challenging the rejection of his election as AIADMK's general secretary to proceed. The initial dismissal was challenged by Suryamoorthy, claiming continued membership despite contesting elections from a rival party.

Justice P B Balaji, noting Suryamoorthy's activities, stated that his involvement with MGR Makkal Katchi negated his claims of AIADMK membership. The court stressed that actions like contesting elections under a different party label invite forfeiture of membership, supporting Palaniswami's position.

The court cited precedents from the Supreme Court and its own Division Bench to rule that new evidence can be considered, particularly when the original case lacks legitimacy. The decision has nullified the City Civil Court's previous order, paving the way for Palaniswami's leadership to continue unchallenged in the legal arena.

