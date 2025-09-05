Lutnick says big trade deals to stay despite ongoing legal battle
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump's trade deals will stay in place despite an ongoing legal challenge to his sweeping tariffs, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC in an interview on Friday.
"These big deals are going to stay. We have lots of other authorities that the president can use," Lutnick said. "The 232s — so everything we just did with Japan — that holds, right? That's durable, that stays. Europe - that stays. These are autos, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, those all stay."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Europe
- Howard Lutnick
- Lutnick
- Japan
- CNBC
- Donald Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European human rights body denounces arrest of Turkish activist critical of Erdogan
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks rise, yields ease, focus on US jobs data
UPDATE 2-U.S. informed Europe of cuts to military aid, Lithuania says
UPDATE 1-US informed Europe of cuts to military aid, Lithuania says
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks rise, long-dated yields ease ahead of US jobs data