Lutnick says big trade deals to stay despite ongoing legal battle

U.S. President Donald Trump's trade deals will stay in place despite an ongoing legal challenge to his sweeping tariffs, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC in an interview on Friday.

"These big deals are going to stay. We have lots of other authorities that the president can use," Lutnick said. "The 232s — so everything we just did with Japan — that holds, right? That's durable, that stays. Europe - that stays. These are autos, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, those all stay."

