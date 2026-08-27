Saskatchewan sets 50% tariff on US alcohol after new Trump tariffs on Canadian goods

Saskatchewan Premier ​Scott Moe said on ​Wednesday his province ‌would impose ​a 50% tariff on American alcohol, in response to Canada's deepening ‌trade war with the United States. Saskatchewan and Alberta are the only provinces that still sell American wine, beer ‌and spirits. Every other province has removed U.S. alcohol ‌from its shelves, a source of irritation to U.S. President Donald Trump. Moe said he supported Prime Minister Mark Carney’s retaliatory ⁠tariffs ​on $20 billion ⁠worth of U.S. products and that the U.S. will continue to ⁠be Saskatchewan’s biggest trading partner. The province produces grain, potash ​and uranium.

"Let's remember that it was not ⁠Canada that got us into the situation that we now face," ⁠he ​said. "Given the counter-tariffs that are in place, we need to protect ourselves." Although U.S. alcohol remains ⁠on sale in the province, Moe said its sales had ⁠plummeted ⁠40%. Moe said the new 50% tariff would apply to American alcohol beginning ‌September 8.