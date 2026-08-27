Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

California AG says no settlement talks scheduled with Paramount

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on ​Tuesday there are no settlement talks scheduled with Paramount Skydance to resolve the antitrust suit seeking ​to block the studio's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. Bonta ‌said ​he canceled a scheduled Monday meeting after details of confidential settlement discussions leaked to the press, which he said was "unacceptable."

Tim Curry, actor famed for 'Rocky Horror Picture Show,' dead at 80

Tim Curry, the baritone-voiced British actor who pranced to movie fame as a singing, lingerie-clad "sweet transvestite" in the 1975 cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture ‌Show," has died at the age of 80, his manager said on Wednesday. A cause of death was not immediately given, but Curry had been in ill health for some time. He died peacefully on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles, his manager said.

'We will always love you' - world mourns Dolly Parton

In Britain, the King's Guard band played Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" in front of Buckingham Palace. In the United States, the Empire ‌State Building lit up in pink. In Japan, producer Seiji Kameda remembered a singer whose voice "shone like the sun". Fans across continents, from prime ministers to pop stars, sent out messages of grief and ‌affection after the news came through that the country music legend, songwriter and actress had died on Tuesday aged 80.

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to godmother Dolly Parton after singer's death at 80

American singer Miley Cyrus said on Wednesday she was heartbroken following the death of her godmother, country music icon Dolly Parton, who died of cancer at age 80 on Tuesday. "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath ⁠the glamour & ​between our hearts," Cyrus, who often referred to Parton as ⁠an aunt, wrote on X.

AI-generated music barred from Australian charts after Madonna cover controversy

AI-generated music will be excluded from Australia's music charts starting this week, the country's peak music trade group said, following controversy over an Australian DJ's cover of Madonna's "Like a Prayer" topping ⁠local music charts. The Australian Recording Industry Association, or ARIA, said on Tuesday that wholly AI-generated tracks would no longer be eligible for its popular ARIA Charts, although recordings that use generative AI in a supporting role would remain eligible.

Dolly Parton leaves ​legacy of literacy, advocacy and charitable giving

Dolly Parton, the trailblazing country music icon, songwriter and actress who died on Tuesday at age 80, was so much more to millions around the world. She ⁠was a symbol of generosity, whose philanthropic work spanned literacy, disaster relief, medical research and support for marginalized communities and racial justice, transcending the political and cultural divides that reshaped the world around her.

Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80

Dolly Parton was around ⁠six ​when she wrote her first song: "Little Tiny Tasseltop," an ode to her corncob doll with corn-silk hair. Her mother stored it preciously in a shoebox. "I loved that little doll," Parton wrote decades later. "I expressed myself and my feelings through writing — I’m sure what I was thinking was, 'Well, Tasseltop has to have a song about her.'"

Notable people react to the death of country singer Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, the irrepressible country ⁠music singer whose charisma, heartfelt lyrics and support of causes she believed in captured the public's imagination for nearly six decades, died on Tuesday aged 80. No cause of death was disclosed, but her publicist said ⁠she died peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee, her home state.

CD Projekt ⁠RED to launch remastered version of 'The Witcher 3' ahead of new expansion

CD Projekt RED will publish a remastered version of its 2015 blockbuster "The Witcher 3" on September 29, ahead of a 2027 launch of a new expansion for the video game, it said late on Tuesday. Poland's biggest video game developer showcased a trailer ‌for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered" ‌and a teaser trailer for its upcoming third expansion, titled "Songs of the Past", at the Opening Night Live ​of the world's biggest video game trade fair Gamescom.