Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

In a decisive reshuffle, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revamped his Cabinet, responding to the abrupt resignation of Deputy Angela Rayner over a tax affairs scandal. This reshuffle aims to consolidate his authority and stabilize his leadership following a challenging week.

David Lammy has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister, shifting from his previous role as Foreign Minister. Yvette Cooper, renowned for her seniority in the Labour party under former PM Gordon Brown, now assumes the position of Foreign Minister. Shabana Mahmood steps in as the new Interior Minister, leaving her post as Justice Secretary.

The political shakeup highlights a focus on loyalty, with Starmer seeking to solidify his team amid growing pressures. Despite the turbulence, observers suggest this move could redefine Labour's strategy as they address public service standards and financial controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)