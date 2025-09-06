Left Menu

Trump Renames Department of Defense to 'Department of War' in Symbolic Shift

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense to the 'Department of War.' This controversial move aims to reflect a more aggressive U.S. military stance and continues Trump's efforts to redefine military symbolism. The change has garnered political and public debate.

Updated: 06-09-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 05:20 IST
Trump Renames Department of Defense to 'Department of War' in Symbolic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold stroke, President Donald Trump has renamed the Department of Defense to the 'Department of War,' a move steeped in symbolic rhetoric reflecting a more aggressive military posture. The rebranding, harkening back to pre-World War Two nomenclature, raises a potent dose of controversy amid Pentagon and governmental circles.

The executive order, signed at the Oval Office, directs swift alterations at the Pentagon's headquarters and emphasizes an offensive strategy. Trump's latest shift further extends his notable rebranding efforts of the U.S. military and follows similar military symbolic changes.

The renaming requires legislative backing, a challenge even with Republican-controlled Congress. Amid discussions, the proposed change has sparked legislative action from Trump allies and criticism denoting it as a costly and distracting endeavor undermining military focus.

