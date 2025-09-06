Trump Renames Department of Defense to 'Department of War' in Symbolic Shift

In a bold stroke, President Donald Trump has renamed the Department of Defense to the 'Department of War,' a move steeped in symbolic rhetoric reflecting a more aggressive military posture. The rebranding, harkening back to pre-World War Two nomenclature, raises a potent dose of controversy amid Pentagon and governmental circles.

The executive order, signed at the Oval Office, directs swift alterations at the Pentagon's headquarters and emphasizes an offensive strategy. Trump's latest shift further extends his notable rebranding efforts of the U.S. military and follows similar military symbolic changes.

The renaming requires legislative backing, a challenge even with Republican-controlled Congress. Amid discussions, the proposed change has sparked legislative action from Trump allies and criticism denoting it as a costly and distracting endeavor undermining military focus.