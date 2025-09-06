Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Stands by PM Modi Amidst US Relations Tension

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis affirmed PM Modi's leadership despite tensions with the US after tariffs were increased. He highlighted India's autonomy in foreign policy. The statement followed Trump's recent remarks on Modi amidst strained US-India ties due to tariff hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:33 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership amidst rising tensions in US-India relations.

Following US President Donald Trump's praise of Modi as a friend but a critique of his actions, Fadnavis emphasized India's commitment to self-determined foreign policy.

Addressing the media after a traditional Ganesh immersion ceremony, he reiterated India's path as a self-reliant nation unaffected by external criticisms.

