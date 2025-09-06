Maharashtra Chief Minister Stands by PM Modi Amidst US Relations Tension

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership amidst rising tensions in US-India relations.

Following US President Donald Trump's praise of Modi as a friend but a critique of his actions, Fadnavis emphasized India's commitment to self-determined foreign policy.

Addressing the media after a traditional Ganesh immersion ceremony, he reiterated India's path as a self-reliant nation unaffected by external criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)