Anutin's Strategic Triumph: New Cabinet, New Era for Thailand

Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand's newly elected prime minister, has assembled a strategic cabinet amidst political turbulence. Key appointments include Sihasak Phuangketkeow as foreign minister and Ekniti Nitithanprapas as finance ministry official. With political unrest subsiding and promises of a constitutional referendum, Anutin seeks to steer Thailand's economy towards stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:33 IST
Anutin Charnvirakul has emerged as Thailand's new prime minister after a dramatic political bout, ushering in a cabinet set to stabilize the nation's economy. His appointments include seasoned diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow and financial expert Ekniti Nitithanprapas, reflecting a strategic approach amid the country's political and economic challenges.

With foreign tensions cooling, notably with Cambodia following a deadly border conflict, Anutin's leadership marks a pivotal moment for Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The diplomatic and economic appointments are poised to guide Thailand through its current sluggish growth compared to its regional counterparts.

Promising a referendum on constitutional amendments and an election within months, Anutin advocates for unity and legal integrity, ensuring no political vendettas are pursued. His conservative yet inclusive strategy, backed by the progressive People's Party, signifies a new phase aimed at broad reconciliation and forward momentum.

