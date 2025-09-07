Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges Modi to Raise Tariffs Against US Imports

Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Modi to impose a 75% tariff on US imports in retaliation to its tariffs on Indian exports. Kejriwal criticized the exemption of cotton import duties, insisting it harms Indian farmers. He called for increased duties and support for domestic agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:38 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold call to action, Aam Aadmi Party's convener Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "show some courage" by imposing a 75% tariff on imports from the US as a counter to its 50% tariff on Indian exports.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal expressed concern over the government's decision to exempt an 11% import duty on cotton from the US until December 31, 2025, arguing it would adversely impact local cotton farmers while benefiting American agriculture, particularly in Gujarat.

Kejriwal, visiting Gujarat for a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', emphasized the need for imposing tariffs and providing subsidies for seeds and fertilizers, criticizing the government's concession to US demands. He claimed that India's stance has left Indian farmers vulnerable during this critical economic period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

