Raj Ballabh Yadav's Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage
Former RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav stirred controversy with remarks about Tejashwi Yadav's wife, triggering protest from party members. A viral video shows Yadav questioning Tejashwi's marriage choice, leading to public uproar. An effigy of Yadav was burnt as party workers condemned his comments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:57 IST
Former RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav ignited a storm of controversy with his disparaging remarks about the spouse of Tejashwi Yadav, the de facto party leader.
A video that has since gone viral purportedly captures Yadav criticizing Tejashwi Yadav's decision not to marry within the Yadav community, sparking outrage among RJD members.
A protest ensued, with party workers setting ablaze an effigy of Yadav in Nawada, while calls for renewed legal action against him grew amid accusations of divisiveness reminiscent of BJP tactics.
