Raj Ballabh Yadav's Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

Former RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav ignited a storm of controversy with his disparaging remarks about the spouse of Tejashwi Yadav, the de facto party leader.

A video that has since gone viral purportedly captures Yadav criticizing Tejashwi Yadav's decision not to marry within the Yadav community, sparking outrage among RJD members.

A protest ensued, with party workers setting ablaze an effigy of Yadav in Nawada, while calls for renewed legal action against him grew amid accusations of divisiveness reminiscent of BJP tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)