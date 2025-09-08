BJD's Strategic Abstention in Vice Presidential Elections

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Odisha's principal opposition party, has announced that its Members of Parliament will abstain from voting in the upcoming vice presidential elections. This decision aligns with the party's strategy of maintaining a neutral stance between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc at the national level.

BJD President Naveen Patnaik, after consulting with senior party leaders and members of the Political Affairs Committee, resolved to abstain, emphasizing the party's focus on state development and prioritization of its 4.5 crore residents. The vice presidential elections are scheduled for Tuesday.

Reactions to BJD's decision indicate that it may indirectly favor the NDA candidate. Senior BJP leader Jual Oram welcomed the move, while the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee expressed disappointment, interpreting the abstention as tacit support for the BJP.

