BJD's Strategic Abstention in Vice Presidential Elections

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Odisha's primary opposition, announced its MPs will abstain from the vice presidential elections. Led by Naveen Patnaik, this decision is part of their policy to maintain neutrality between BJP and Congress. The move is seen as indirectly benefiting the NDA candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Odisha's principal opposition party, has announced that its Members of Parliament will abstain from voting in the upcoming vice presidential elections. This decision aligns with the party's strategy of maintaining a neutral stance between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc at the national level.

BJD President Naveen Patnaik, after consulting with senior party leaders and members of the Political Affairs Committee, resolved to abstain, emphasizing the party's focus on state development and prioritization of its 4.5 crore residents. The vice presidential elections are scheduled for Tuesday.

Reactions to BJD's decision indicate that it may indirectly favor the NDA candidate. Senior BJP leader Jual Oram welcomed the move, while the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee expressed disappointment, interpreting the abstention as tacit support for the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

