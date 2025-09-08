A Clash of Ideologies: Vice Presidential Candidates Speak Out

As the vice-presidential election draws near, NDA candidate and Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan responded to opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's call for voting in the national interest. Radhakrishnan remarked that all stakeholders maintain a focus on national interests, dismissing any implied discord.

In the lead-up to the election on September 9, Radhakrishnan attended a meeting of the Janata Dal (United) parliamentary party, hosted by MP Kaushalendra Kumar. Meanwhile, Reddy, expressing confidence in his victory, characterized the election as a clash of ideologies rather than a personal rivalry, criticizing the opposing side's support of RSS ideology.

Additionally, Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticized the circumstances leading to the election, alleging that former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was compelled to resign, sparking the current electoral process. He urged support for Reddy from opposition factions, questioning their alignment with BJP policies.