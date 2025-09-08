Chaudhary Applauds Gadkari's Contributions Amid Growing Political Popularity

In a candid address, Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary commended Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for exemplary work within the Modi administration. Chaudhary singled out Gadkari's unbiased demeanor, suggesting it has led to his political marginalization.

The former Uttar Pradesh Opposition Leader highlighted Akhilesh Yadav's surging popularity in political circles, emphasizing the SP chief's growing appeal over contemporaries like Rahul Gandhi.

Chaudhary criticized the perceived lack of development outside Gadkari's domain, claiming the government's achievements are confined to media portrayals rather than tangible progress on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)