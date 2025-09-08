Left Menu

Chaudhary Applauds Gadkari's Contributions Amid Growing Political Popularity

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his work in the Modi government. Chaudhary noted Akhilesh Yadav's rising popularity among opposition leaders, asserting that while Rahul Gandhi is also gaining ground, Akhilesh Yadav is favored more by the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:44 IST
Chaudhary Applauds Gadkari's Contributions Amid Growing Political Popularity
Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid address, Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary commended Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for exemplary work within the Modi administration. Chaudhary singled out Gadkari's unbiased demeanor, suggesting it has led to his political marginalization.

The former Uttar Pradesh Opposition Leader highlighted Akhilesh Yadav's surging popularity in political circles, emphasizing the SP chief's growing appeal over contemporaries like Rahul Gandhi.

Chaudhary criticized the perceived lack of development outside Gadkari's domain, claiming the government's achievements are confined to media portrayals rather than tangible progress on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vice Presidential Election: An Ideological Battle for Democracy Looms

Vice Presidential Election: An Ideological Battle for Democracy Looms

 India
2
Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

 India
3
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

 India
4
Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025