French Prime Minister Bayrou's Fight to Curb Debts
French Prime Minister François Bayrou is making a final effort to save his job by urging lawmakers to support his debt-curbing plans. Facing a confidence vote, Bayrou warns that rising public deficits and debts threaten France's future and its social safety nets.
In a bold move to preserve his position, French Prime Minister François Bayrou has urged lawmakers to support his ambitious debt-reduction plans. Facing an imminent confidence vote, the 74-year-old leader emphasized the risks posed by France's escalating public deficits and mounting debts on the nation's economy.
During a passionate speech to the National Assembly, Bayrou highlighted the potential consequences of unchecked debts, including vulnerability to foreign creditors and threats to France's social safety nets. He called for immediate action to secure a stable economic future for upcoming generations.
Despite the urgency of his appeal, Bayrou's future seemed precarious as the confidence vote approached. The outcome was widely expected to force him to submit his government's resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.
