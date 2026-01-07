Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads
Forty-four candidates have filed papers for the upcoming National Assembly election in Nepal, where 18 of the 19 vacant seats are contested. The Election Commission oversees the process as major parties form alliances, while others compete independently, setting the stage for political shifts.
- Country:
- Nepal
On Wednesday, 44 candidates officially entered the race for the National Assembly's 18 available seats, critical positions in Nepal's legislative framework. The nominations align with the approaching January 25 election.
Despite having a total of 59 seats, the current election focuses on these 18, as the remaining one will soon be a presidential appointment. This cyclical election occurs every two years, addressing one-third of the seats each time, ensuring democratic renewal.
Notably, political dynamics have shaped alliances, with major players like the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal joining forces. Contrastingly, other parties such as the Nepali Communist Party present independent candidates, adding complexity to the electoral landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)