Left Menu

Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads

Forty-four candidates have filed papers for the upcoming National Assembly election in Nepal, where 18 of the 19 vacant seats are contested. The Election Commission oversees the process as major parties form alliances, while others compete independently, setting the stage for political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:44 IST
Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

On Wednesday, 44 candidates officially entered the race for the National Assembly's 18 available seats, critical positions in Nepal's legislative framework. The nominations align with the approaching January 25 election.

Despite having a total of 59 seats, the current election focuses on these 18, as the remaining one will soon be a presidential appointment. This cyclical election occurs every two years, addressing one-third of the seats each time, ensuring democratic renewal.

Notably, political dynamics have shaped alliances, with major players like the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal joining forces. Contrastingly, other parties such as the Nepali Communist Party present independent candidates, adding complexity to the electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India
2
Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

 India
3
Tensions in the Arctic: US Eyes Greenland Amid International Controversy

Tensions in the Arctic: US Eyes Greenland Amid International Controversy

 Denmark
4
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026