Controversy Over Defaced Emblem at Hazratbal Shrine Amplifies Political Concerns in J&K

A political controversy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir following the vandalism of the national emblem at Hazratbal Shrine. National Conference leaders accuse the Waqf Board of political exploitation, while demands for accountability intensify. Allegations of exploiting religious sentiments for electoral gains in the run-up to Bihar Assembly Elections persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:16 IST
Controversy Over Defaced Emblem at Hazratbal Shrine Amplifies Political Concerns in J&K
NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a mounting political row in Jammu and Kashmir, the vandalism of the Ashoka Stambh at the Hazratbal shrine has sparked demands for accountability and dismissal of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board. National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq criticized the Board's Chairperson, Darakhshan Andrabi, claiming the misuse of the symbol.

Speaking to ANI, Sadiq accused the board of straying from its religious principles, alleging that people unworthy of being part of it are involved. He called for a police investigation and formation of a house committee to address the issue, accusing the board of neglecting its foundational purpose and tainting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Imam Bashir Ahamed Usmani condemned the emblem's defacement as an act of terrorism and political exploitation, demanding a thorough inquiry. On the political front, allegations surfaced against BJP's role in this controversy, with claims connecting it to political machinations ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, further intensifying the climate of distrust and unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

