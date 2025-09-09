Operation Midway Blitz: Trump Administration's Controversial Immigration Crackdown

The Trump administration announced an immigration crackdown in Chicago and Illinois, naming the operation 'Operation Midway Blitz'. However, specific details remain unclear, and the Democratic governor of Illinois has expressed uncertainty regarding the scope of the enforcement action.

President Trump has hinted at deploying National Guard troops and federal officers to Chicago to address crime and immigration matters. While this plan aligns with previous Trump-era immigration enforcement actions, it does not involve the troop deployments seen in locations such as Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Both Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker have voiced objections to the operation. Pritzker criticized the move as a potential political tool for the 2026 midterm elections. Trump's statements on social media have contributed to tensions, with the former president blaming local authorities for crime issues in Chicago.