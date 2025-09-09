PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, arrived at Parliament House on Tuesday to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential elections, backing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan. Radhakrishnan is poised to secure a comfortable majority with significant support from key alliance partners. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Parliament House's first floor, the same location as the voting.

Following the vote, PM Modi will visit the flood-stricken areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, where at least 51 people have perished in flood-related incidents. Initial assessments estimate damages of approximately Rs 780 crore, impacting the states' critical healthcare infrastructure, farmland, and property. Radhakrishnan faces retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, the joint opposition's candidate.

The numbers appear to favor Radhakrishnan, who is expected to secure around 427 votes, surpassing the majority mark of 391. Conversely, the INDIA bloc hopes for cross-voting to challenge the NDA candidate. The INDIA bloc nominee, B Sudershan Reddy, is supported by 354 MPs, including 249 in the Lok Sabha and 105 in the Rajya Sabha. Radhakrishnan anticipates receiving 293 votes in the Lok Sabha and 134 in the Rajya Sabha.

Currently, the Parliament consists of 781 members, with 542 in the Lok Sabha (one seat vacant) and 239 in the Rajya Sabha (five seats vacant). Earlier, the NDA candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, visited Shree Ram Mandir in Delhi's Lodhi Road and expressed confidence in his victory, deeming it a "big win for Indian nationalism." Notably, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have opted to abstain from the election.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, ahead of PM Modi's visit, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh outlined the extensive damage caused by the recent floods. Singh reported that significant healthcare infrastructure was destroyed, with initial damages surpassing Rs 780 crores. The losses include Rs 130 crores worth of medicines and severe damage to 1,280 dispensaries, health and wellness centers, 101 community health centers, and 31 out of the state's 41 sub-divisional hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)