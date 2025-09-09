Left Menu

France's Political Struggle: A New Prime Minister for Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is in search of a fifth prime minister in under two years after opposition parties ousted the centre-right Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. The new leader will face the challenge of uniting parliament to address France's economic issues and manage potential nationwide protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:55 IST
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is on the hunt for his fifth prime minister in less than two years, as opposition parties banded together to remove centre-right Prime Minister Francois Bayrou over his unpopular budget tightening initiatives.

Bayrou's nine-month tenure came to an end after a parliamentary confidence vote, prompting him to tender his resignation to Macron on Tuesday. The new prime minister will face the monumental task of unifying a fragmented parliament to tackle France's budget deficit, standing at nearly double the EU's 3% limit.

Eager to find a suitable replacement quickly, Macron's shortlist includes Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, along with candidates from the centre-left or technocrat backgrounds. Amidst this political upheaval, national protests resembling the 'Yellow Vest' movement loom, threatening further instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

