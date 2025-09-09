Political Turmoil in France: Macron Seeks New Leadership

Amidst political upheaval, French President Emmanuel Macron faces the challenge of appointing a fifth prime minister in under two years after current Prime Minister Francois Bayrou was ousted. Bayrou's tenure ended with a parliamentary confidence vote, leaving Macron to choose a successor tasked with uniting parliament over budgetary constraints.

Macron's options for the next prime minister include Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and figures from the centre-left or technocratic circles. Despite a poll showing strong public preference for far-right leader Jordan Bardella, Macron is anticipated to make his decision promptly. However, the political climate is fraught with public dissatisfaction and looming protests.

Economic concerns escalate as political instability threatens investment and job growth in France. The government's fall amplifies calls for protests, with 'Block Everything' demonstrations set to disrupt transport and essential services. Authorities are on alert, deploying significant police forces to manage potential unrest while labor unions prepare for strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)