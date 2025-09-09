C P Radhakrishnan Secures VP Win, to Bolster Indian Democracy

In a significant political development, C P Radhakrishnan has won the vice-presidential election in India, gathering 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300. Radhakrishnan, a seasoned leader with a background in the RSS and significant contributions to the Jana Sangh and BJP, is set to become India's 15th Vice President.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda congratulated Radhakrishnan on his victory, expressing hope that he will strengthen India's democratic traditions and institutions. Devised Gowda's party, JD(S), which is a part of the NDA coalition, aligned its support behind Radhakrishnan.

The vice-presidential poll became necessary after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21. As Radhakrishnan prepares to assume office, the country anticipates his leadership to further bolster democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)