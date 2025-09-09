NDA's Historic Win: CP Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President
NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan secured a significant victory in the vice presidential election, defeating opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy by a substantial margin. The win is seen as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the NDA's extensive support.
Madan Rathore, president of the BJP's Rajasthan unit, expressed his congratulations to NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan after his remarkable victory in the vice presidential election on Tuesday.
The win, described by Rathore as historic, underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the broad support for the NDA.
Amidst celebrations featuring fireworks and traditional dances at the party headquarters in Jaipur, Rathore highlighted that the victory reflected widespread confidence in Modi's governance, including backing from outside the NDA alliance. Radhakrishnan's win, with 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300, suggested notable cross-voting from rival factions.
