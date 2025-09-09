Left Menu

Macron's Bold Move: Lecornu's Appointment Shakes French Politics

Emmanuel Macron appointed Sebastien Lecornu as French Prime Minister, continuing his pro-business agenda. Lecornu, a centrist loyalist, faces challenges amid France's economic turmoil and political tension. This appointment has stirred reactions from various political factions, with looming protests highlighting the nation's unrest.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Sebastien Lecornu as Prime Minister on Tuesday, choosing a dedicated loyalist to continue his pro-business economic reforms. Lecornu, who previously served as Macron's defense minister, is viewed as a strong supporter of Macron's economic policies.

This decision follows the ousting of Francois Bayrou by parliament over his unpopular debt management plans. Lecornu's appointment has caused a stir, particularly among the centre-left Socialist Party, and highlights Macron's reliance on the far-right National Rally for parliamentary support.

Lecornu's tasks include forging consensus on France's critical 2026 budget amid rising debt and widespread discontent. The political unrest underscores the challenges Lecornu faces, amid public protests threatening disruption, and a need for economic and political stability.

