Macron's Bold Move: Lecornu's Appointment Shakes French Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Sebastien Lecornu as Prime Minister on Tuesday, choosing a dedicated loyalist to continue his pro-business economic reforms. Lecornu, who previously served as Macron's defense minister, is viewed as a strong supporter of Macron's economic policies.

This decision follows the ousting of Francois Bayrou by parliament over his unpopular debt management plans. Lecornu's appointment has caused a stir, particularly among the centre-left Socialist Party, and highlights Macron's reliance on the far-right National Rally for parliamentary support.

Lecornu's tasks include forging consensus on France's critical 2026 budget amid rising debt and widespread discontent. The political unrest underscores the challenges Lecornu faces, amid public protests threatening disruption, and a need for economic and political stability.

